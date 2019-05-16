Melrose Baptist Church holding series based on Macy's 'Dopesick'

ROANOKE, Va.- - A church in the Roanoke Valley is educating the community about the impact of drugs on those who become addicted.

Melrose Baptist Church is holding a four-week study of Beth Macy's book "Dopesick."

Speakers from the community will tell their stories of recovery. Some speakers will be from Hope Initiative and Bradley Free Clinic and Prevention Council.

Associate pastor Brenda Rowe said their hope is to inform people about the dangers of drugs on young people in the valley.

"We feel as a faith-based community we need to be ready to hear people stories and to help them. In my case, there's addiction and my family, and I am learning so much about the brain disease and the epidemic in our area," said Rowe.

Macy will be speaking to the group at their first session at the church on May 22 at 7 p.m. Every session is free and open to the public.

The other dates are May 29, June 5 and 12. Call the church to make arrangements for child care.



