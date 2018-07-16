Melrose Clean Sweep surpasses its goal

ROANOKE,Va. - This past weekend, the city of Roanoke participated in the Melrose neighborhood Clean Sweep cleanup to help keep one of Roanoke's historical neighborhoods beautiful.

The Clean Sweep was done by 35 volunteers from throughout the community and 58 staff members from different agencies in the city.

The cleaning spree stretched from Lafayette Boulevard to 10th Street in Northwest area, where the team picked up trash and certain items off the curb for free.

The team gathered more than 38 tons of trash, which is more than a regular Monday collection for the solid waste in the Northwest area.

"All in all, I think it was a good way to energize the community and we just hope they keep up the efforts and maintain it. And if they can’t, they should call us at 540-853-2000, option 1,” said Jeffrey Powell, solid waste manager for Roanoke city.

The city is now gearing up for its citywide cleanup in October and hopes to have every neighborhood participate.



