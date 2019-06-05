Melrose library opening July 22

ROANOKE, Va.- - The new Melrose Library is set to open in northwest Roanoke next month.

Lots of construction is still going on outside, but the new location next to the Goodwill Industries will feature lots of new amenities to benefit the community.

The library will have around 50-60 computers, the largest number of any other city branches. It will also have a science center, a small business area and a mobile music lab. Furniture will soon to be delivered.

The old branch on Salem Turnpike officially closed Friday in order to transfer 35,000 books and set up the technology.

Doors will open to the public July 22 at 10 a.m.





Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.