Members of Roanoke's gun violence task force believe they've found solutions

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke City Task Force to Reduce Gun Violence hosted a public hearing for feedback on its recommendations to City Council.

The goal is to find real ways to cut down on the killings, and they think they've found solutions with a new rapid response trauma program and a 24/7 mediation hotline among other things.

The group wanted feedback to help shape their plans, but were disappointed people chose to speak about gun control instead of the work they did.

"Gun control is not exactly something that is on our agenda, or has been on our agenda, and so it would have been nice to see a little bit more response to our recommendations that we put out," said Shakira Williams, task force chairwoman.

The task force presents those recommendations to council in November.

