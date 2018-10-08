Mental health resources coming to Roanoke County schools

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Students in Roanoke County Public Schools will soon have access to more mental health resources.

The Department of Justice awarded the school system a nearly $134,000 grant to implement two new programs supporting students' mental health.

One is the School-Wide Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program. A team of school leaders will help teachers focus on behavioral expectations to improve social, emotional and academic outcomes.

The other is the Signs of Suicide Prevention Program to be implemented in each middle school.

"The ultimate goal is to prevent school violence. If we can get in there with our kids, make them feel safe and secure in a school setting, we want them to have a relationship to go to someone to be able to tell what their issues are so we can wrap all of these supports around that child," Jessica McClung, assistant superintendent for student services and human resources, said.

This grant is a part of the 2018 STOP School Violence Act, which has awarded more than $70 million nationwide.

