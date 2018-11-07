Mill Mountain star gets renovations before Veterans Day

ROANOKE, Va.- - The world's largest illuminated man-made star is getting a routine checkup.

City crews were out Wednesday using some of their tallest equipment to perform maintenance work on the Mill Mountain Star in Roanoke. Work on the iconic landmark, which was built in 1949, has been scheduled for earlier this week, but high winds moved it to Wednesday.

Repairs include replacement of transformers.

"With Veterans Day coming next week there were some repairs that needed to be done on the star in order to illuminate it in red, white and blue. So we had to come up here and get their work done. We have in-house staff that's capable of doing the work and managing the maintenance on the star," said John McGhee, facilities manager.

In honor of the holiday, the star will be illuminated in red, white and blue on Friday until Monday.

