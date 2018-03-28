Mill Mountain Zoo offering free admission this Saturday

ROANOKE, Va - There is good news for animal lovers as the Mill Mountain Zoo will be free on Saturday!

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. anyone can enjoy the zoo. Last entry is at 4 p.m.

Parking near the zoo will be limited, but additional parking will be available at the Carilion elevated parking garage next to the Rivers Edge Sports Complex and Jefferson Street.

That is also where the shuttle will be making frequent stops to pick people up and drop them off at the zoo.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.