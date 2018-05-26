Mill Mountain Zoo opens new bald eagle exhibit

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke's Mill Mountain Zoo cut the ribbon on its newly renovated bald eagle exhibit on Friday.

Zeus, the newest addition to the zoo, came to the Star City from a wildlife conservatory in New Mexico.

He is allowed to live in captivity because he couldn't survive in the wild as he had his left wing amputated after an injury.

The zoo says the living American symbol is just part of its program to bring the animals of the region to the people of Roanoke.

"We are really focusing on that Blue Ridge Appalachian animal dynamic. Remember we can tell people that conservation starts at home and conservation is what we are all about up here," said Mill Mountain Zoo co-director Bill Baker.

The Roanoke Women's Foundation gave the zoo more than $46,000 to renovate the bald eagle and snow leopard exhibits.

The money is also helping the zoo with a number of changes, including a brand new playground.

