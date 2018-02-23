Mill Mountain Zoo animals visits patients at Carilion Children's hospital

ROANOKE, Va. - Patients at Carilion Children's Hospital got a special surprise Friday from some cute critters.

Mill Mountain Zoo officials stopped by the hospital to show off some of the zoo's friendliest animals to patients and their families. After learning about the turtle, ferret and guinea pig, the kids were able to get up close and personal with the animals.

Every month, Mill Mountain's animal ambassadors will participate in the educational outreach visits to help brighten the days of patients.

"It was wonderful, it's really great that they offer that for the patients and the family to see the different animals," said Nancy Bishop, whose son is in the hospital.

Mill Mountain Zoo also donated family passes to patients and their families.



