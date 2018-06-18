Miranda Trump remembered at Roanoke restaurant

ROANOKE, Va.- - Fork in the Alley hosted a fundraiser event for Miranda Trump on Sunday. She is one of three young people tragically killed last week.

It was called Miranda's Day. The event had musical guests, dance groups and arts and crafts.

Organizers took donations to help pay for Trump's funeral and the restaurant donated 10 percent of the portion of the sales to the family as well.

The event organizer didn't know Trump but he works at the restaurant with her older brother. He said it's time like these when you really need other people to lean on.

"Him and his family and all her friends and everything will really be pleased with how much they saw everyone come together and how much we can actually do in a time of need like this," said Justin Holland.

Trump' s visitation will be Tuesday and a memorial service is the next day at Colonial Presbyterian Church.

Instead of flowers, the family asks people to make donations to the Roanoke Valley SPCA.



