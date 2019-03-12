Miss Virginia 2018 stops in Roanoke for free Pancake Day

ROANOKE, Va.- - Tuesday was IHOP free Pancake Day!

Customers were able to get a short stack of original buttermilk pancakes for free. While you didn't have to pay, IHOP was collecting donations.

The money will help support children fighting critical illnesses through the Children's Miracle Network.

Emili McPhail, Miss Virginia 2018, was in Roanoke greeting customers and supporting the cause.

"Oh yes, some come and they're ready. They got their order already in mind. But it's best when you get the kids to come in."Are you here for Free Pancake Day?' and their whole faces light up," McPhail said.

IHOP'S National Pancake Day has raised nearly $30 million for charity since 2006.

