Missing 11-year-old found safe, Roanoke police say

ROANOKE - UPDATE

Zion Shavers has been found and is safe, according to police.

He returned to his home a little after midnight. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Roanoke Police Department is seeking help to find a missing juvenile.

Zion Shavers, an 11-year-old, was last seen at his home in the 3800 block of Red Fox Drive NW at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Shaver, please call 911 immediately.



