Missing 14-year-old Vinton boy found safe

VINTON, Va. - UPDATE: 10/18/18 at 9:42 a.m.

Daniel Gurley, 14, has been found and he is safe, according to the Vinton Police Department.

Police say they received numerous call and tips Wednesday.

ORIGINAL STORY -- 10/17/18 at 12:44 p.m.

The Vinton Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing 14-year-old boy.

Daniel Gurley last made contact with his guardian Monday, according to authorities.

He was reported to police as a runaway on Sept. 12, and prior to Monday, has had contact with acquaintances and relatives.

Daniel is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Police say Daniel is known to hang out around Mountain Avenue, 6th Street SE and Garden City Boulevard, all in the city of Roanoke.

Anyone with information regarding Daniel's whereabouts or well-being is asked to contact Vinton police at 540-983-0617 or 540-562-3265.



