Missing 83-year-old man found dead in Roanoke died of hypothermia

UPDATE (11:55 a.m. Jan. 24, 2019)

The medical examiner has announced the cause of death for James Hale.

Police asked for help in finding the 83-year-old man Sunday after he was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Hale's body was found Monday afternoon in the area of 15th Street and Cleveland Avenue SW.

Hale died of hypothermia with arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease and diabetes contributing, according to the medical examiner.

UPDATE (5:06 p.m. Jan. 21, 2019)

ROANOKE, Va. - James Hale, 83, was found dead in Roanoke Monday afternoon.

Police say the man, who was last seen Saturday evening, was found in the area of 15th Street and Cleveland Avenue SW.

His body has been taken to the medical examiner's office, according to police.

Roanoke police are asking for your help locating an 83-year-old man.

In a tweet, police said James Hale was last seen at his residence on Pittsfield Ave NW around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

He is believed to be traveling in a green/blue 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara with license plate VWY-8889.

He is not believed to be in danger at this time, but requires medication, so his family would like to bring him home.

If you have any information, call 911.

