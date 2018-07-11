Missing Roanoke 11-year-old girl found safe

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police say 11-year-old Destiny Kellar was found safe at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Roanoke police are asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Destiny Kellar was last seen Wednesday morning at around 11 a.m. in the 400 block of Woods Avenue SW.

She is about 5 feet tall, usually wears glasses, has small scars on her arms and legs and her hair is braided in a bun.

Police say she was last seen wearing either a gray shirt with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on the front or a pink/burgundy shirt.

Police do not believe Destiny is in any danger at this time, but would still appreciate the public's assistance like to get her home as soon as possible.

She is possibly in the Northwest area or heading that way, but could be elsewhere in the city as well, according to police.

Anyone with information about where Destiny may be is asked to call 911.

