Missing Roanoke dog put down after being found, covered in scratch marks, bites, blood

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke woman wants to know why her dog went missing before turning up hurt and covered in blood. After days of vet care, the dog didn't make it.

We do want to warn you, some of the following images are disturbing.

Jessica Smith is adjusting to life without her dog, Angel.

"She was the sweetest dog ever. She would play with just about any child, any adult. She just had a special aura about her," said Smith.

Last Tuesday, Angel, a 7-year-old rescued pit bull, went missing from her northwest Roanoke neighborhood. After her family searched nearly all day, a neighbor returned Angel covered in blood and dirt.

"I've never seen a dog in a shape like that," said Smith.

Smith says Angel had cuts, wounds and scratches and was nearly unrecognizable. After days of recovery, doctors were taking Angel in for surgery when she went into cardiac arrest. Her injuries were just too much.

"I got to sit with her until we made the decision to euthanize her. It was just the best decision based on the extent of her injuries," said Smith.

Now in the middle of her mourning, Smith is searching for answers.

"I'm not angry. I just want someone to be held responsible because I don't want anyone else to have to see their dog like that, to have those memories, or for their pet to suffer," said Smith.

Roanoke police are investigating Angel's case. The department released a statement saying, “We are aware of the information that is being shared on social media, and animal wardens are investigating. This is an ongoing investigation and there’s not much more we can release on the subject, but we are taking these claims seriously and investigating them thoroughly.”

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.