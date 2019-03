ROANOKE - Virginia State Police have issued a Missing Senior Alert on behalf of the Roanoke Police department.

77-year old James Smith is missing. He has brown eyes and white hair, and is 5'9".

Police say Smith has a cognitive impairment and his disappearence could put him in danger.

He was last seen traveling in a 2003 Red Ford F-150 with Virginia Tag WWY-7734.

If you have any information please conact police.

