Mission BBQ to offer free sandwiches to Vietnam veterans Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. - On Thursday, Vietnam veterans can enjoy a free sandwich as part of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Mission BBQ is offering free sandwiches for all Vietnam veterans from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. All locations are participating.

As always, Mission BBQ will play the National Anthem at noon.

March 29 marks the day when the last combat troops withdrew from Vietnam. In a release, the company stated. "We wish to honor the brave men and women in service from that era, remember their history and show our sincere appreciation."

There is a Mission BBQ at the Towers Shopping Center in Roanoke.

