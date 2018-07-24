Mom IDs Roanoke County teen accidentally shot in the head on social media

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Sunday night after an accidental shooting in Roanoke County, according to police.

Police officers went to a residence in the 5700 block of Oakland Boulevard about 11:30 p.m. for a reported medical emergency.

When they arrived, they determined that the boy, who a woman posting on Facebook said was her son, Devin Kelly, was accidentally shot in the head inside the home.

The Northside High School student was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with a potential-life-threatening injury.

Police are still in the process of interviewing witnesses and are not currently looking for potential suspects.

There is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-562‐3265.

