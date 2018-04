ROANOKE, Va. - Monster Jam is in town for some big action inside the Berglund Center Friday.

The event will feature six trucks and drivers vying to be the Roanoke champion.

These trucks are about 12 feet tall and 12 feet wide.

Each truck weighs at least 10,000 pounds.

Hundreds of Monster Jam fans are expected to attend Friday’s event.

The show begins Friday at 7 p.m., and on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

