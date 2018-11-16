Montgomery County boy giving back to veterans with birthday gifts

SALEM, Va. - A 7-year-old Montgomery County boy is giving back to veterans.

Jennings Kosgei's birthday gifts are being donated to the Salem VA Medical Center to help veterans in need.

"It means a lot to me because they try to serve the country," said Jennings.

Every year, when Jennings and his sister's birthdays roll around, they choose a different organization in the community to help. Instead of toys and clothes for themselves, they ask for gifts that can help others. Jennings' mother says her kids were blessed with bundles of gifts -- presents she believes should be shared.

"It's not that you didn't appreciate the love that was being shown to your child, but it was just like they don't need all this," said Sheri Kosgei.

She hopes it teaches her kids an important life lesson.

"Helping one another, being kind to one another, and taking care of people sometimes when they can't help themselves," said Sheri.

This year's birthday donation location has a special significance -- Jennings' grandpa and uncles have served in the military.

"It makes me feel good because I've had family in the military serve," said Sheri.





