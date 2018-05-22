Montgomery County Sheriff's Office honors fallen officers at memorial

BLACKSBURG, Va. - In honor of National Police Week, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office hosted its 14th annual memorial for their fallen.

The Montgomery County Fallen Officers Memorial Service paid respects to the 135 officers who died in the line of duty across the United States in 2017. Four of them served in Virginia.

Many showed their respect through music, words of encouragement and prayer.

"I never want the community to forget the sacrifices that their law enforcement is making for them every day; and the wives, the sons, the daughters, mothers and fathers that our officers are leaving behind,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin.

Partin said there is not a day that does not go by where he doesn't think about the officers he has lost.



