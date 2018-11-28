More people choosing to Fly ROA as passenger traffic increases

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport notched another increase in passenger traffic last month.

The airport saw 64,439 passengers in October, a 5.6% increase from the same month a year ago.

This marks the 14th-straight month the airport has recorded an increase on a year-over-year basis.

“We are pleased to see this positive trend continue into the fall of 2018, especially given our strong traffic numbers in 2016 and 2017,” stated Timothy T. Bradshaw, executive director of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. “Passenger demand is a critical factor when speaking with airlines regarding improving and increasing air service to our region. Our customers are using our existing air service and the carriers have taken note. We appreciate the support of our community choosing to fly ROA. Between our traffic growth and small community air service grant we are hopeful of obtaining additional air service”.

At this pace, the airport is on track to have its busiest year since 2007.

