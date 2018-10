ROANOKE, Va.- - A spooky event at Roanoke's Explore Park is back due to popular demand. The park is opening more time slots this weekend for the "Haunted Woods Mini Golf."

It's a haunted trail with 18 holes of miniature golf. Park officials counted more than 1,000 people over three days during its first run of the family friendly event this past weekend.

You can buy tickets in advance here.



