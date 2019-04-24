More than 100 non-profits participate in GiveBigNRV

ROANOKE, Va.- - Wednesday is the sixth annual GiveBigNRV. The Community Foundation of the New River Valley leads the one-day effort encouraging online donations for non-profits across the region.

More than 100 organizations are participating in the event including the food pantry Plenty! in Floyd County.

"They really make a difference and in food security in the region. They have a wonderful model where you just show up and can get assistance if you need it, and they are really there to support the community and have really become a staple for the Floyd region," Claire Gilbert, marketing coordinator at Community Foundation.

The goal is to raise $300,000.



https://cfnrv.givebig.org/c/NRV

