More than 1,000 children get new school supplies at Back 2 School Blast

ROANOKE, Va. - Katie Cook has her hands full with six kids in all different grade levels.

The busy mom said she's not sure what she would do if it weren't for the Back 2 School Blast.

“Shopping for six kids is crazy expensive. It can just be an enormous bill,” Cook said.

More than 1,000 area kids who came to Back 2 School Blast received brand-new backpacks filled with school supplies.

Abdu Basha, a father of four kids, said they're excited for school, including his youngest, Ali, who is going into kindergarten.

“All my kids now have new backpacks including Ali,” Basha said.

The students who preregistered at the Roanoke Rescue Mission last week were excited to get all the school supplies needed as they get ready for the new school year.

Some 500 kids also received a brand-new pair of tennis shoes to help them start the school year off on the right foot.

Stacy Boris, special events coordinator of the Roanoke Rescue Mission said this year's turnout was tremendous.

“It’s just a really good feel-good day and the community is pulling together,” Boris said.

Boris said she hopes students will walk away feeling more confident with their new school supplies.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.