More than 1,000 volunteers spend hours helping to clean up community for Clean Valley Day

ROANOKE, Va. - For the first time in 40 years, the Clean Valley Council partnered with Carilion Clinic Community Health and Outreach and the Jefferson College of Health Sciences in an effort to create a healthy community together.

The combined partnership brought in more than 1,000 volunteers who spent hours collecting litter throughout the community to keep the valley beautiful.

More than 50 volunteers were students and faculty from Jefferson College, along with 20 from Carilion Clinic.

“In the big picture, we want Roanoke Valley to be the healthiest it can be,” Aaron Boush, community health outreach manager at Carilion Clinic, said.

Following the community cleanup, volunteers celebrated with a neighborhood block party that gave volunteers and the many organizations participating a chance to enjoy free healthy food, health screenings and a cooking demo at the Jackson Park Library.

“It's a way of giving back to the community and showing our community that there are people that are interested in making this valley better,” Lundsay Volk, a nursing student at Jefferson College, said.

