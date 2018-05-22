More than 1,400 without power in Botetourt County

Appalachian Power outage map on May 22, 2018, as of 7:31 p.m.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - Four outages have left more than 1,400 Appalachian Power customers without power, according to the power company.

Two of the outages have an estimated restoration time of 1 a.m. Wednesday, the third is at 12:30 a.m. and the fourth, which is only affecting 35 customers, is at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday

AppCo reports that cause of one of the outages is a distribution line.

The main areas affected by these outages are Troutville, Daleville and Trinity, as well as parts of Fincastle.

