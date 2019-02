Snapshot of AEP's Outage map as of 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 19, 2019.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Appalachian Power is reporting that a problem with a distribution line is causing outages in Roanoke County.

As of 12:15 p.m., 1,761 customers are without power.

The outage is located near Tanglewood Mall along U.S. 220.

AEP estimates power will be restored at 3:30 p.m.

