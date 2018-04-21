More than 2,600 runners participate in Blue Ridge Marathon

ROANOKE, Va. - Hundreds of runners from all across the country participated in the annual Blue Ridge Marathon on Saturday.

Organizers say the marathon has more elevation changes than any other road race in the country.

Pete Eshelman, of the Roanoke Outside Foundation, said that more than 2,600 runners participated this year.

“We haven't done our final tally, but so far we are at about nine percent ahead, so we should be on par with our previous growth years,” Eshelman said.

The race featured hundreds of local runners as well as competitors from all 50 states.

Paul Steinweg, who ran the Boston Marathon last week, traveled with his family from Colorado for the 26.2-mile race.

“I got third place. I've never gotten a podium before in a road marathon. So that was fun,” Steinweg said.

Adama Dibble ran carrying a flag to honor fallen heroes in the community.

“I started running with a flag to remember fallen service members, like firefighters and police officers. I believe the sacrifice they make needs to be remembered,” Dibble said.

Steinweg is already planning to return next year.

