More than 30 families attend Camp Kum-Ba-Yah and Keeper of the Woods

LYNCHBURG, Va. - No heat wave could stop 9-year-old Jeremiah Milhorn from enjoying a multitude of outdoor activities at Camp Kum-Ba-Yah.

“I didn't catch any fish, but my sister caught three. There were a lot of worms,” Jeremiah said.

While the annual camp has been around since 1950, Camp Kum-Ba-Yah Executive Director Tasha Gillum is working to expand its outdoor community program year-round.

“We have 44 acres in the middle of Lynchburg that a lot of people don't even know exists here. So we just want to invite people onto this campus and show them what's here, and give them some idea of how they could use this space,” Gillum said.

In addition to camp participants, more than 30 families around the community were welcomed to join in on the fun for the Keeper of the Woods program.

“We have trails, the lake, a little bit of fishing going on. It’s great,” said Brian Crowder, one of the fathers who took part.

Besides fishing and hiking, families gathered for a picnic along with live music.

Gillum hopes more families will come and join the outdoor community.

