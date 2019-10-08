More than punches and kicks: Martial arts help kids to prevent bullying

ROANOKE, Va. - Bobby Lindamood took up jujitsu when he was eight years old so he could deal with bullies. He soon realized it wasn't the martial arts moves that gave him power. It was the self-esteem and confidence he gained that helped him stand up to the bullies.

Years later, Lindamood owns Lindamood Martial Arts Center in Roanoke where they offer Brazilian jujitsu, traditional taekwondo and American kickboxing.

Reporter Megan Woods spent Tuesday morning at the martial arts center to discover how martial arts helps put an end to bullying.

