More wildlife creatures getting into homes with warmer weather

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police animal wardens are seeing a huge increase in calls about wildlife in people's homes due to warmer weather.

If you see a bat flying around in your home, keep an eye on it and try to wait until it lands, then contain it with a thick towel or put a box over it and release it outside or wait for help.

The best option is to call a wildlife removal expert.

"They can usually find out how it got in and then they can show you, seal this up, do this, do this, and then they won't come back. Also if you get rats in your apartment or anything like that, the health department is a really good resource because they'll help you since rats can transmit more diseases than most animals," Animal Warden Hanes said.

You also need to think about your pets. It's possible a rabid rat or bat could have bitten them. Check them for any scratches and make sure they're up-to-date on their rabies shots.

