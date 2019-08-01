Mosaic Mental Wellness and Health focuses on treating diverse communities

ROANOKE, Va.- - Fifteen years as an associate professor in social work at Radford University has inspired Dr. Deneen Evans to put more work into helping diverse communities and clients in the area.

"What we have seen, and it's well documented, is communities of individuals with diverse backgrounds they are not getting the mental health services that they need," Evans said.

And there's a reason for those statistics. Evans says it is not necessarily because of accessibility.

"One of the biggest barriers is just getting in with clinicians who understand them culturally," Evans said.

That's the goal of Mosaic Mental Wellness and Health. Dr. Evans is the owner. She and her family opened the first African-American owned group mental health practice in Roanoke.

The practice focuses on multicultural practice and social justice for each client.

"A lot of African-American families and Latinos' families have problems with systems of care. A lot of unethical things have happened through the generations," Evans said.

Cheyenne Holmes is seeking help at Mosaic for depression. As a African-American woman, the mother of four says it was hard for her to seek help at first.

"My family and friends would tell me if you're going to see a therapist, something is wrong with you," Holmes said.

But she knew she needed help and pressed forward. She says working with Evans has made a positive difference in her life.

"She gave me a lot of encouragement to want to change myself, to fight through my depression," Holmes said.

Holmes is now working to start her own business and have a better life for herself and her kids.

"I feel like I'm back in the race again. There's so much I want to do and I don't know where to start," Holmes said.

Some of Mosaic's clients include the members of the LGBTQ community and those living in the Appalachian region.

You can find more information about the practice at: www.mosaiccounselingservices.com or on facebook.com/MosaicCounselingService.

