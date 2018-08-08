Most Roanoke kids will eat for free this school year

ROANOKE, Va. - More students in Roanoke City will eat for free this school year.
Under federal guidelines, five more schools qualify for the Community Eligibility Provision this year, meaning all students at a total of 24 schools will receive free breakfast and lunch.
Starting this school year, all students at the following schools will also get free breakfast and lunch:
Fishburn Park Elementary
Wasena Elementary
Woodrow Wilson Middle School
James Madison Middle School
Patrick Henry High School
For the 4th consecutive year, students at the following schools will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch:
Fairview Elementary
Fallon Park Elementary
Garden City Elementary
Highland Park Elementary
Hurt Park Elementary
Lincoln Terrace Elementary
Morningside Elementary
Monterey Elementary
Preston Park Elementary
Roanoke Academy (RAMS)
Round Hill Elementary
Virginia Heights Elementary
James Breckinridge Middle
John P. Fishwick Middle
Lucy Addison Middle
Noel C. Taylor Learning Academy
Forest Park Academy
Westside Elementary
William Fleming High School
Students at Crystal Spring Elementary and Grandin Court Elementary can still qualify for free and reduced lunch. You can apply online beginning August 13. Click here to apply. Applications are also available at both schools.
