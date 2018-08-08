Most Roanoke kids will eat for free this school year

ROANOKE, Va. - More students in Roanoke City will eat for free this school year.

Under federal guidelines, five more schools qualify for the Community Eligibility Provision this year, meaning all students at a total of 24 schools will receive free breakfast and lunch.

Starting this school year, all students at the following schools will also get free breakfast and lunch:

Fishburn Park Elementary

Wasena Elementary

Woodrow Wilson Middle School

James Madison Middle School

Patrick Henry High School

For the 4th consecutive year, students at the following schools will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch:

Fairview Elementary

Fallon Park Elementary

Garden City Elementary

Highland Park Elementary

Hurt Park Elementary

Lincoln Terrace Elementary

Morningside Elementary

Monterey Elementary

Preston Park Elementary

Roanoke Academy (RAMS)

Round Hill Elementary

Virginia Heights Elementary

James Breckinridge Middle

John P. Fishwick Middle

Lucy Addison Middle

Noel C. Taylor Learning Academy

Forest Park Academy

Westside Elementary

William Fleming High School

Students at Crystal Spring Elementary and Grandin Court Elementary can still qualify for free and reduced lunch. You can apply online beginning August 13. Click here to apply. Applications are also available at both schools.

