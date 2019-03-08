Most tax refunds dropped, but it evens out, tax preparer says

ROANOKE, Va. - You've been hearing that tax refunds are down and people are getting less money back. We talked to a tax preparer about what they're seeing here in the Roanoke Valley.

Kembel Tax Service says their clients are seeing a lot of benefit from the child tax credit that doubled. He says most clients' refunds dropped a little, but that balances out.

"I think what we're seeing is folks are pleasantly surprised as they're leaving," David Kembel said. "OK, my refund dropped a little bit but yes, I really noticed a lot of extra money in my paychecks. I thought I was going to owe and the fact that I'm only getting back a few hundred less is great news."

He says about 10 percent of the time, they've had some people who really got hurt. They're used to writing off a lot of employee business expenses, and they can't. He says the idea was to have people be able to file their taxes on a postcard, but none of their clients have been able to do that yet.

Kembel says it's more complicated than ever, and he hopes the IRS changes it back to the way it was.

