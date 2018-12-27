Mother worried after 10-year-old boy hit by truck in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Police say no one will be charged after a 10-year-old boy was hit by a pickup truck in Roanoke.

The boy was hit on Christmas Eve at the intersection of 29th Street and Salem Turnpike in the Northwest section of the city, by the Shenandoah Village Apartments.

Police say a 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck was headed north on 29th Street when the boy went out into the road from behind a parked car. The driver did not see the child in time.

The boy had to be taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

The driver stayed on the scene and spoke with police.

The child's mother told 10 News that children often cross that street to play basketball at a nearby church. She says she is afraid another child will get hit if drivers in that area do not slow down.

The driver involved in this incident is not facing speeding or any other charges.

