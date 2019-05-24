Moto.Men taking trip to Arctic Circle

ROANOKE, Va.- - An adventure spanning coast to coast, the Gulf of Mexico and the Arctic Circle, totaling 16,000 miles is a mission Nate Jennings and Scotland Leman, who are part of the Moto Men motorcycle group, plan to take on.

"We'll be supporting the Wounded Warrior project, Mission K9 Rescue and the American Cancer Society," said Leman.

The trip started as an idea to inspire themselves. Now they want to inspire other riders and create memories with people they meet on their trip. The trip will take between 35 and 40 days. They say it important to start this journey right before Memorial Day.

"We have those wounded warriors that we are benefiting that survived, but there are those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and those are the people that we need to think about as we are launching off on what could be a extremely taxing, challenging mission we will complete to show our gratitude to those that gave everything to us," said Jennings.

Moto Men will leave from the Mill Mountain Star on Saturday at 7 a.m. Before leaving, they'll give a veteran an endowment to help pay for services as he waits for his disability benefits to be approved. He was recently reunited with the dog he was partnered with while serving overseas.

