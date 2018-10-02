Motorcycle driver dies after Route 220 crash

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police say a motorcycle driver involved in a Route 220 crash has died.

Derick Wilson, a Roanoke resident, was 29. He died Friday from his injuries.

The crash happened on September 23 between the Wonju Street and Franklin Road exits. It shut down Route 220 North for hours.

Police say speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.

No charges will be filed.

Loved ones have set up a GoFundMe for Wilson's mother. Click here if you would like to donate.

