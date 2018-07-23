Motorcycle driver undergoes several surgeries after crash near Fishburn Park

ROANOKE, Va. - The motorcycle driver involved in a crash in Roanoke this past Wednesday remains in critical condition today.

Roanoke police say the driver has had multiple rounds of surgery and his or her condition is still serious.

The wreck happened near the intersection of Brambleton Avenue and Rosewood Avenue, near Fishburn Park.

The driver of the car involved in the crash and the child inside are expected to be OK.

Police said Wednesday that the motorcycle T-boned the car and charges are pending.

Early Monday morning, police closed down the area near the crash to investigate the scene. We’re working to learn more about what they’ve found so far.



