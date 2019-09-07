Motorcycle ride, auction raises money for boy recovering from dog attack

BUCHANAN, Va. - Dozens of people spent their time and money to help a young boy left seriously injured by a dog attack Memorial Day weekend.

An auction at the Buchanan Moose Lodge raised more than $4,000 for 4-year-old Jackson Lam Saturday afternoon. The auction was preceded by a motorcycle ride through Roanoke, Bedford, and Botetourt counties.

"Jackson's family is very appreciative of what we've done today, and it makes us feel really good to see that," said Steve Hubbard, of ABATE Virginia, whose organization helped put together the fundraiser.

A GoFundMe for Jackson's continued treatment has raised more than $10,000 since the attack.

