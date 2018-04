ROANOKE, Va. - Looking for a low-cost Tuesday night activity? Look no further than your local AMC Theater.

Each Tuesday, as part of $5 Ticket Tuesdays, AMC Stubs members can purchase a $5 ticket to any movie and also pay only $5 popcorn and drink combo.

AMC Stubs is a two-tiered program where the base level is free to join and the next step up offers additional bonuses to moviegoers for $15 a year.

Click here to learn more about AMC Stubs.





