Movies That Rock: will feature 'A Star is Born' at Dr Pepper Park

Dr Pepper Park is pairing movies and music for two summer events. The Star City spot will offer Movies That Rock.

The new movie series starts Friday night with the 1976 version of "A Star is Born" featuring Barbra Streisand.

The movie "Almost Famous" will be shown Sept. 27. There will also be live musical acts before each movie at dark.

"We wanted to do something that would be a romantic date night, under the stars at the base of Mill Mountain. So the movies that we are showing are very music-centric. They are all about music, they are famous for their soundtracks," said Waynette Anderson.

Tickets are on sale for different movie packages.



