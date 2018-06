ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

All lanes are open now and traffic is starting to move.

ORIGINAL STORY

A multi-vehicle crash is causing a major backup on I-81 North in Roanoke County.

The northbound left lane is closed at mile marker 139, close to the Lakeside exit.

As of 9:15 a.m., traffic is backed up 8 miles.

The cars involved are now on tow trucks.

Check back for updates.

