One dead after Roanoke County crash involving multiple cars on Brambleton Ave

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Emergency crews are at the scene of a deadly crash involving at least three vehicles in Roanoke County.

The crash happened at 2:30 p.m. the intersection of Brambleton Road and Garst Mill Road.

One car is overturned, while another is off the road.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, while another person was taken to the hospital, but that person's condition is unknown.

Roanoke County schools say due to the congestion from the crash, buses in the area may be significantly delayed.

