Multiple injuries in head-on crash on Jae Valley Road in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

Both lanes of Jae Valley Road are now open.

ORIGINAL STORY

Roanoke County police are at the scene of a head-on crash on Jae Valley Road.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Jae Valley Road. That stretch is now blocked off as police investigate the crash.

Police say there are "multiple injuries" but have not yet given specifics. Two vehicles were involved.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Police do not have an estimate for when the road may reopen.

Charges are pending.

Jae Valley is a winding, narrow road known for wrecks.

