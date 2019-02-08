Name a cockroach after your hunny or ex-hunny at Science Museum in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - If chocolates and flowers aren't your idea of Valentines Day, there's something else you can try.

Hisses and Kisses at the Science Museum of Western Virginia might be more your speed. For just $5 you can name a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach after your hunny, or probably an ex-hunny.

Either way, it's a fun and unique way of celebrating the holiday and it even comes with an e-card too.

"Name it after a loved one, a loathed one, maybe your ex or a friend's ex, or maybe your boss if you're willing enough," Science Museum of Western Virginia marketing director Koren Smith said. "It's cheaper than therapy so you might as well go and do this."

Fore a limited time only, you can name one special cockroach that's in a rare white form as it shedded its skin Thursday.

Money raised goest oward funding the museum and covering admissions for select visitors.

