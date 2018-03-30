National Campaign for Grade-Level Reading highlights success of Star City Reads

ROANOKE, Va. - The managing director of a reading initiative came to town for an All-American City breakfast Friday morning.

Ralph Smith, of the National Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, highlighted the success of Star City Reads for children throughout the community. The Star City Reads is a program that was launched in 2012 as a way to promote reading for school children. The goal is to advance kindergarten readiness, summer learning and health, especially for children with limited resources.

I'm here in Roanoke to celebrate and applaud the great work that Roanoke is doing here in Star City on behalf of the children who need to learn to read,” Smith said.

Smith hopes that all children in our community become proficient readers.

