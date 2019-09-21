National Drive Electric Week car event

ROANOKE, Va. - This week is National Drive Electric Week. More than 300 events across the country are happening this weekend to celebrate.

The Charlottesville-based nonprofit Generation 180 held an event in downtown Roanoke on Saturday.

Organizers say they want to try to make electric cars more accessible and affordable. It's all part of the statewide campaign to educate people about the benefits of electric vehicles.

"It saves people time and money. It's better for our community's air and public health," says Nate McFarland, Generation 180 communications director. "It's one of the most impactful ways that we can take part in this transition to clean energy, which we have to do."

The nonprofit found in a recent survey that three-quarters of Virginians have a positive view of electric vehicles and more than half would consider buying one.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.