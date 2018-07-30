National school safety expert offers advice to local school systems

ROANOKE, Va. - As the school year inches closer, school safety is on the minds of parents everywhere.

On Monday, Roanoke City sought advice from a national expert, and he had safety tips for schools all across the region.

"The first and best line of defense in a school district is a well trained, highly alert staff and student body," said Ken Trump, president of National School Safety and Security Services.

Roanoke City schools invited Trump to talk and tour schools, highlighting what the system is doing right and doing wrong. But Trump's advice wasn't just focused on Roanoke City, but on schools across the region. Trump says training makes all the difference including diversifying drills and creative training for students and staff. Also, technology like metal detectors and heavily-secured entrances are not always the main solution -- just tools to help.

"After a high profile incident, the allegations focus on alleged failures of people, procedures and systems rather than hardware and equipment," said Trump.

Trump has analyzed school shootings like Sandy Hook to help him formulate plans for schools. And while he's a proponent of security measures, he told Roanoke City school officials to remember that in the end, these are children.

"It's about having a balance of reasonable security measures, preparedness, but also focusing on the fact that we are dealing with kids," said Trump.

When asked how Roanoke City is performing, he sent a reassuring message to parents.

"Parents need to know that there is a culture of safety in Roanoke City Public Schools. Its not just a one time event or an activity such as putting in security measures alone. There is a culture of safety and focus on safety leadership in Roanoke City schools," said Trump.

About the topic of school resource officers, Trump said they play an important role in keeping students safe, but again making sure those everyday school staff members and students are trained is the key.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.